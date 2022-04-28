Wilson allowed one hit and no walks while striking out four across four scoreless innings Wednesday against the Brewers.

Wilson was originally tabbed as Pittsburgh's starter, but he ultimately entered the game in the third inning. He proceeded to cover four effective frames, keeping the Brewers scoreless. Wilson won a job in the rotation out of spring training, though he failed to cover more than 4.1 frames in any of his three starts this season. It is not clear whether the team will continue Wilson in this role, but it was clearly the most effective he has looked early on in the campaign.