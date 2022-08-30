Wilson yielded three runs on five hits and two walks over three frames Monday against the Brewers. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Wilson threw just 29 of 56 pitches for strikes during the Pirates' loss Monday. He's been tagged with seven runs (six earned) over just four innings in his last two outings, raising his season ERA from 5.74 to 6.12 during that span. In six August starts, the 24-year-old posted a 5.74 ERA and a 15:5 K:BB. Wilson is currently expected to face the Mets at home next week.