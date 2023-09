Chandler was promoted Wednesday from High-A Greensboro to Double-A Altoona, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Chandler earned the level jump after delivering a stellar 1.85 ERA and 43:13 K:BB over his last 43.2 innings (eight starts) with Greensboro. The 20-year-old former two-way player is quickly rounding into a highly promising pitching prospect for the Pirates. He was a third-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of a Georgia high school.