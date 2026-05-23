Pirates' Bubba Chandler: Strikes out 11 in losing effort

Chandler (1-6) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts over five innings.

Chandler allowed three runs in a third inning that included the leadoff runner reaching via catcher's interference and an error. While it marked his fifth loss over his past six outings, the 23-year-old flashed his upside by generating a whopping 22 swinging strikes on 99 pitches and notching a career-high 11 punchouts. He owns a 4.79 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 47:34 K:BB across 47 innings and lines up for a home matchup against the Cubs next week.