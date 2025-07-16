The Pirates acquired Devanney from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for Adam Frazier, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Devanney had received his first major-league promotion on July 8 but had yet to see any game action for the Royals. The 28-year-old slashed .272/.366/.565 with 18 home runs this season with Triple-A Omaha, and he offers the ability to play every infield position and also left field. The right-handed-hitting Devanney could get some looks against left-handed pitching in Pittsburgh.