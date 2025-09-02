Pirates' Cam Sanders: Gets call to Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates recalled Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Sanders was one of two additions for the Pirates with the active roster expanding to 28 men in September, as utility player Nick Yorke also received the call from Triple-A. The right-handed reliever has previously made five appearances for Pittsburgh this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four across five innings.