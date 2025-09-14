The Pirates recalled Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

This will be Sanders' third promotion to the big-league club since early August. In five appearances so far, he's allowed five runs with a 4:4 K:BB over five innings. Sanders' stay in the majors could be short this time around, as he was called up to take the bullpen spot of Yohan Ramirez, who can miss up to three games while on the paternity list.