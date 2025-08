The Pirates are expected to call up Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Sanders made a mechanical adjustment while at Double-A Altoona and has taken off, compiling a 1.91 ERA and 51:20 K:BB over 42.1 frames between Altoona and Indianapolis. The 28-year-old reliever will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.