The Pirates optioned Sanders to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Sanders had his contract selected Aug. 5 and appeared in five games with the Pirates before Friday's move. The 28-year-old reliever didn't allow a run in four of his five outings, but he yielded five runs in one-third of an inning against the Reds in his other appearance. Evan Sisk and Colin Holderman will join the big-league bullpen as part of Friday's slew of roster moves.