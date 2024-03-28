The Pirates designated Smith-Njigba for assignment Thursday.
Smith-Njigba was already set to begin the season at Triple-A Indianapolis, but he will now be without a spot on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster. The 24-year-old outfielder was DFA'd twice during the offseason and could once again be claimed off waivers after having a solid season in Triple-A last year.
