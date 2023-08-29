Mlodzinski (elbow) is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Indianapolis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Mlodzinski could be an option again for the Pirates' bullpen as early as this weekend, assuming all goes well on the farm. The 24-year-old had posted a 2.28 ERA across his first 23.2 major-league innings before landing on the injured list Aug. 12 due to right elbow soreness.
