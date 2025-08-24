Mlodzinski (3-7) struck out five without allowing a baserunner across two scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Rockies.

Mlodzinski's role has fluctuated throughout the season, but he appears to be settling back into usage as a multi-inning reliever. He entered Saturday's game in the fifth inning after Mike Burrows was pulled in an apparent attempt to limit his workload. Mlodzinski was excellent in his two innings of work, generating 14 called or swinging strikes on 35 total pitches. He has allowed only three earned runs across six appearances and 14.2 innings since the start of August, while also maintaining an 18:3 K:BB.