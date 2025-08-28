Mlodzinski didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts across three innings.

Mlodzinski drew his 11th start of the season, though he threw just 46 pitches before handing the ball off to Bubba Chandler. Mlodzinski has been excellent in August, owning a 2.04 ERA and a 22:6 K:BB across 17.2 innings spanning seven appearances. Unless the Pirates look to give a starter an additional day of rest or move to a six-man rotation, Mlodzinski should move back to his typical relief role.