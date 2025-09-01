Mlodzinski is listed as the Pirates' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers at PNC Park, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Mlodzinski will receive another turn through the Pittsburgh rotation, but for the second outing in a row, he'll most likely be deployed in tandem with rookie Bubba Chandler. In his previous start this past Wednesday versus the Cardinals, Mlodzinski was lifted after allowing one earned run over three innings and 46 pitches, with Chandler then taking over and getting credited with the win after tossing four shutout frames. Even if he's able to keep the Dodgers offense at bay Tuesday, Mlodzinski is unlikely to reach the five innings he would need to qualify for a win, making him an unappealing streaming option.