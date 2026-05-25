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Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Holds Cubs in check Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Mlodzinski took a no-decision Monday against the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Mlodzinski is on a strong run on the hill of late, tossing at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer in four consecutive starts. The 27-year-old right-hander fanned a career-high 10 during his May 2 outing against the Reds, but he's tallied just six punchouts altogether across his past four appearances. Mlodzinski should still carry some streaming appeal this weekend against the Twins, posting a 3.76 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB across 55 innings.

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