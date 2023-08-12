The Pirates placed Mlodzinski on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right elbow soreness, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Mlodzinski has been one of the most reliable options out of the bullpen for Pittsburgh this season with a 2.28 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 23.2 innings. His injury is being described as "minor," so there is a good chance the 24-year-old righty is able to return from the IL after a minimum stay.