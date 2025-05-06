Mlodzinski allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Monday.

Mlodzinski allowed just four hits in the outing, but two of those were solo homers. That was the extent of the damage against the righty, who exited after 4.2 frames having thrown 88 pitches (53 of which were strikes). Mlodzinski has looked a little better in his past two starts, but he still holds an ugly 6.16 ERA on the campaign and has managed to complete five innings just twice through seven starts. His next trip to the mound is lined up to come at home against Atlanta.