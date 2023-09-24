Mlodzinski picked up a save against the Reds on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one batter over one inning.

In a wild contest during which Pittsburgh overcame a 9-0 deficit and put up four eighth-inning runs against All-Star closer Alexis Diaz, Mlodzinski -- not usual closer David Bednar -- was called upon to hold a two-run Pirates lead in the ninth. That was likely due to Bednar pitching each of the previous two days, but regardless it was a prime opportunity for Mlodzinski to shine. Things didn't begin well for the rookie right-hander, as he gave up two straight hits to begin the frame and saw the tying run move to third base with just one out. However, Mlodzinski bounced back with an epic 11-pitch faceoff against Elly De La Cruz that ended with a punchout before getting Jonathan India to strike out to end the contest. Mlodzinski thus earned the first save of his career and made another positive impression in a strong first season during which he has posted a 2.14 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 32:16 K:BB and nine holds over 32 games spanning 33.2 innings.