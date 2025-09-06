Mlodzinski (3-8) was the pitcher of record in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Brewers after giving up two earned runs on four hits and one walk over one inning of relief.

Mlodzinski had started in both of his previous two appearances, but he covered just three and two innings in those contests while being piggybacked by Bubba Chandler. The Pirates deployed Mlodzinski in a more traditional relief role Friday, but the right-hander failed to preserve a 2-1 lead and needed 33 pitches just to record three outs. Mlodzinski had been lined up to open Sunday's series finale, but it's unclear if his usage out of the bullpen Friday will result in the Pirates altering their plans.