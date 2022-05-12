Mlodzinski was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a shoulder injury Thursday, retroactive to May 11, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Mlodzinski missed part of the 2021 season due to a shoulder injury but made six starts at Triple-A Indianapolis over the first month of the 2022 campaign. He posted a 4.63 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 23 innings but will now be forced to miss time with his current shoulder issue. It's not yet clear whether the injury is related to the one that forced him to miss time in 2021, and the right-hander doesn't yet have a timetable to return.