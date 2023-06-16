Pittsburgh selected Mlodzinski's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Drafted by the Pirates with the No. 31 overall pick in 2020, Mlodzinski moved exclusively into a relief role this year with Indianapolis and it has allowed him a quicker ascent into a major-league role. The 24-year-old right-hander was showing a 3.16 ERA with 31 strikeouts through 25.2 innings this season at the Triple-A level.