Pittsburgh selected Mlodzinski's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Drafted by the Pirates with the No. 31 overall pick in 2020, Mlodzinski moved exclusively into a relief role this year with Indianapolis and it has allowed him a quicker ascent into a major-league role. The 24-year-old right-hander was showing a 3.16 ERA with 31 strikeouts through 25.2 innings this season at the Triple-A level.
More News
-
Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Working in relief at Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Impressing in exhibition season•
-
Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Comes off IL•
-
Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Placed on injured list•
-
Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Transferred to Triple-A•