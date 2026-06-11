Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Serves up grand slam

Mlodzinski allowed four earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three across 3.2 innings Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Mlodzinski entered the game in the fifth inning, following Jared Jones. He had a routine opening frame, but he loaded the bases and served up a grand slam in the sixth frame. While it was a poor outing, Mlodzinski was bailed out of taking the loss by a late Pirates' rally. This also marked the first time Mlodzinski has given up more than two earned runs in his last five innings, and he will likely continue to work roughly once a week in a long-relief role.