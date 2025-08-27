Pirates manager Don Kelly said that Mlodzinski will start Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Wednesday will mark Mlodzinski's 11th start of the season and his second start of the month. The 26-year-old righty has posted a 5.15 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 43.2 innings across his previous 10 starts, but he's had better luck while facing the Cardinals, who have managed just three runs in 9.2 innings against him. Given that Mlodzinski hasn't covered more than four innings in any appearance in the majors or minors dating back to June 4, the Pirates are unlikely to have him work deep enough into the start to qualify for a win. Kelly hasn't outlined his plans for once Mlodzinski exits the game, but Bubba Chandler is available on four days' rest and could be used in a piggyback role out of the bullpen.