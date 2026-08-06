Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Starting Friday's game

Mlodzinski will start Friday's game against the Mets, Jose Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Mlodzinski is getting another opportunity to start for the Pirates after Mitch Keller (arm) went down with a season-ending injury. Although each of Mlodzinski's last 14 appearances have come in relief, he has covered multiple innings in all of those outings, including going three shutout frames in each of his last two trips to the hill. He threw 47 pitches in his last appearance Aug. 1, so Mlodzinski should be handle around 60 pitches Friday.