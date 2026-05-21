Mlodzinski (4-3) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out one over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Mlodzinski was back in a starting role after working in bulk relief versus the Rockies last Thursday. He's won three of his four starts in May, allowing a total of nine runs over 21.2 innings with a 14:6 K:BB this month. For the season, the 27-year-old now has a 3.96 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB through 50 innings over 10 appearances (eight starts). His next outing is projected to be at home versus the Cubs early next week.