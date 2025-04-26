The Pirates activated Holderman (knee) from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Holderman landed on the 15-day IL due to a right knee sprain, but he's fully progressed in his recovery after two rehab outings. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out one over 1.2 innings in the minors, and he'll look to improve on his 9.64 ERA and 2.14 WHIP in the majors upon his return to the Pirates' bullpen. To make room on the 26-man roster for Holderman, the Pirates optioned Mike Burrows to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.