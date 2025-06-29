Pirates' Colin Holderman: Beginning rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holderman (thumb) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on Friday, MLB.com reports.
Holderman has been sidelined since May 20 but had been ramping up at Pittsburgh's spring training facility for the last several days. He'll likely need a few appearances before being activated, but he should be back at some point in early July.
