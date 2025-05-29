Holderman (thumb) received a cortisone injection and will not throw for at least one week, MLB.com reports.
Holderman was placed on the injured list May 20 due to inflammation in his thumb. Given that he won't throw until early June, he isn't likely to return for several more weeks.
