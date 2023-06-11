Joe will start in right field and bat third in Sunday's game against the Mets.

Joe will make his second straight start versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Carlos Carrasco) and may be moving out of a short-side platoon role and into something resembling a quasi-everyday role. The Pirates' decision to include Joe in the lineup for the second straight game has been most detrimental to infielder Rodolfo Castro, who has been the odd man out while Ji Hwan Bae has moved from center field to second base.