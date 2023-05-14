site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-connor-joe-gets-breather-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Connor Joe: Gets breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Joe is out of the lineup for Sunday's contest against the Orioles.
Joe will get a rest after going 1-for-8 with a homer over the first two games of the series against Baltimore. Josh Palacios is getting the start in right field and will hit seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read