Joe will start at first base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Joe has now picked up three consecutive starts at first base, serving as the Pirates' leadoff man in two of those contests when Pittsburgh has opposed left-handed starting pitchers. With Carlos Santana and Ji-Man Choi having recently been traded away, Joe has a clearer path to playing time at first base, but it's unclear if he'll get a look in a near-everyday role or if he'll have to settle for the short side of a platoon at the position with the lefty-hitting Alfonso Rivas, whom the Pirates acquired from the Padres on Tuesday.