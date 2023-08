Joe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Joe hit one of three home runs on the day for the Pirates with his being a solo shot to left field to begin the fourth. Joe has just two home runs since the beginning of June but has now hit safely in five straight games while picking up an extra-base hit two days in a row. Joe remains in a short-side platoon role at first base with Alfonso Rivas while occasionally picking up starts at DH like he did Sunday.