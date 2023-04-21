Joe went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Thursday's victory over the Reds.
Joe got the Pirates off to a fast start Thursday, smacking a three-run home run with two outs in the first inning off Luke Weaver. Joe has gotten off to quite a start in Pittsburgh, slashing .340/.421/.640 with two home runs, eight RBI and 11 runs scored through his first 50 at-bats. While it doesn't seem likely that he'll keep producing at this rate, Joe could be worth a look while hitting in the middle of a Pirates' lineup that's been surprisingly potent early in the season.