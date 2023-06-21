Joe will start at first base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Joe thus far hasn't been affected by the Pirates' addition of top prospect Henry Davis to the 26-man active roster, as both players have maintained spots in the lineup for each of Pittsburgh's three games. However, once Bryan Reynolds moves past the back issue that has sidelined him Tuesday and Wednesday, Joe could be at risk of fading into more of a short-side platoon role in the outfield. Josh Palacios is filling in for Reynolds on Wednesday, while Joe's start at first base is coming in place of Carlos Santana, who is getting a routine maintenance day after starting each of the last 12 games.