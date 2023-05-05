site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Connor Joe: Not in lineup Friday
May 5, 2023
Joe isn't starting Friday against the Blue Jays.
After going 3-for-12 with three extra-base hits during Pittsburgh's last series against Tampa Bay, Joe will take a seat for Friday's series opener. Miguel Andujar will take over in right field and bat sixth.
