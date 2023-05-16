site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Connor Joe: Not in lineup Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
May 16, 2023
3:43 pm ET
Joe is not in the lineup Tuesday night against the Tigers.
Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski and Josh Palacios are starting across the
Pirates' outfield. Andrew McCutchen is filling the DH role. Joe had a terrific April but is just 4-for-27 (.148) over his last 10 games.
