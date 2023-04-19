Joe will start in right field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Joe has handled a short-side platoon role for much of the season and will be starting against a left-hander (Austin Gomber) on Wednesday for the fourth time in the past week, but he's also drawn starts versus three right-handed pitchers over that stretch while sitting out only once. Though he looks like he may see a smaller share of the starts in the corner-outfield spot opposite Bryan Reynolds while the Pirates have two left-handed options (Canaan Smith-Njigba and Tucupita Marcano) available to handle those duties, Joe's path to playing time nonetheless looks a little clearer in the wake of Ji-Man Choi landing on the injured list with an Achilles strain that will likely keep him on the shelf for around eight weeks. Joe produced two extra-base hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Colorado to boost his OPS to .967 for the season.