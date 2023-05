Joe will start in left field and bat third in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Joe appeared to be slipping into a short-side platoon role last weekend, but he's now found himself in the lineup for four consecutive games, with two of those starts coming versus right-handed pitching. He's still hitting just .200 and has struck out 30.9 percent of the time in May, so Joe likely doesn't have a long leash atop the depth chart in a corner-outfield spot.