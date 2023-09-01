Joe isn't in the Pirates' lineup Friday against the Cardinals.
After going 0-for-11 across his last three games, Joe will get a day off to regroup Friday. Alfonso Rivas will start at first base, and Josh Palacios will get the nod in right field while Joe sits.
