Joe went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Reds.

He scored the Bucs' first and third runs of the game while reeling off his fifth multi-hit performance in the last nine contests. Joe's hot streak has boosted his batting average to .377 (20-for-53) on the season, and he's also collected two homers, one steal, eight RBI and 13 runs through 16 games.