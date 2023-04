Joe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Reds.

Joe went 9-for-23 with five extra-base hits (one home run), four RBI and eight runs while starting the past six games, and he'll receive a day off for Sunday's series finale. Jack Suwinski, Ji Hwan Bae and Canaan Smith-Njigba will start from left to right in the outfield with Bryan Reynolds on the bereavement list.