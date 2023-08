Joe went 3-for-4 with three doubles, an RBI and four runs scored in Monday's 11-1 win over the Cardinals.

Joe provided a jolt of offense Monday, ripping doubles in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings, while scoring runs on four separate occasions. The 31-year-old is now slashing .263/.364/.474 with seven doubles, three homers, five RBI and 15 runs scored across 76 second-half plate appearances.