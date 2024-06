Joe went 1-for-5 with a triple and two RBI on Sunday against the Twins.

Joe delivered his lone hit of the game in the fifth inning to give the Pirates a brief lead. He has five RBI and seven runs scored across his last 10 games, though that production has primarily come due to timely hitting as he is just 7-for-38 overall in that span. Joe remains a near everyday player for Pittsburgh, playing primarily in right field against right-handed pitching while shifting to first base against lefties.