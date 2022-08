Manager Derek Shelton said Bednar was unavailable during Tuesday's win over the Brewers due to a lower-back injury, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Bednar missed some time with the back issue a month ago and was able to avoid the injured list, and it remains to be seen if he'll require a trip to the shelf this time around. In his absence Wil Crowe picked up save Tuesday, and Yerry De Los Santos could also be in the mix for saves should Bednar be forced to miss additional time.