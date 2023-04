Bednar (1-0) blew the save, but picked up the win anyway in Tuesday's 7-4 victory over Houston. He allowed two runs on two hits with onewalk while striking out one over one inning.

Bednar was given a two-run lead in the ninth inning, but the right-hander gave up a two-run double to Chas McCormick to blow his first save of the season. Fortunately for Bednar Ji-Hwan Bae blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning, so it does allow him to pick up his first victory of 2023.