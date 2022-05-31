Bednar (2-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four across two innings to earn the win Monday against the Dodgers.

Bednar entered the game in the eighth inning and was tasked with preserving a one-run lead. However, he surrendered three hits -- including a pair of doubles -- to allow the Dodgers to take a one-run lead. After the Pirates rallied in the ninth frame, Bednar remained in the game and worked around another extra-base knock to secure his second win of the season. The effort ended a stretch of eight scoreless appearances for Bednar, though he still has an excellent 1.38 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 35:5 K:BB across 26 innings for the season.