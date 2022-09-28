Bednar picked up the save Tuesday against the Reds, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning of a 4-1 victory.

Facing the last three spots in the Reds' lineup, Bednar struck out the first two batters before ending it with a groundout. It was his 18th save of the season and first since returning from the injured list on Sept. 22. The 27-year-old is likely to return to the closer role for Pittsburgh over the final eight days of the season.