Bednar allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Rockies.

Bednar was tasked with protecting a two-run lead and was successful to earn his fifth save of the season. He served up a two-out double but managed to strike out C.J. Cron to end the game. Bednar has allowed only one earned run across eight innings to begin the campaign while also maintaining a 10:1 K:BB.