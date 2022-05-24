Bednar (1-0) allowed one hit and a walk in a scoreless outing while earning a win over Colorado on Monday. He struck out one and recorded four outs.

Bednar gave up an infield single to Brendan Rodgers in the eighth inning and a walk to Elias Diaz in the ninth -- both with two outs -- but still finished off the win for Pittsburgh. He's turned in six straight shutout appearances, lowering his season ERA to 0.82 with a stellar 29:4 K:BB. Bednar is 1-0 while converting all eight save chances on the year.