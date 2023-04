Bednar struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday to record his fourth save of the season in a 1-0 victory over the White Sox.

The Pirates continue surpassing preseason expectations posting a 6-3 record to start the season. As a result, Bednar has benefited, wracking up his fourth save of the year. The 28-year-old is uncontested as the Pirates' closer and posts a 0.00 ERA and 7:0 K:BB through four innings pitched.